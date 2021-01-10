AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,523.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.17. 206,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

