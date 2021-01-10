AMO Coin (AMO) Trading 29.5% Higher This Week

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.37 or 0.04021677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00316745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,244,150,915 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.