Amon Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Amon has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $5,288.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.93 or 0.04376680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00307490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,320,960 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

