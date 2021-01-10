AmonD (AMON) Tops One Day Volume of $25,138.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and BitMart. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $870,593.17 and approximately $25,138.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00110659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00644945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060260 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

