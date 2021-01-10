Amoveo (VEO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $21.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.50 or 0.00056033 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.80 or 0.04207474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00322451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

