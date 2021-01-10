Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 27% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $189.21 million and $20.02 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00041610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.45 or 0.03772829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 375,781,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,578,073 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.