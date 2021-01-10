ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMSSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get AMS alerts:

AMSSY stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. AMS has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.85.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.