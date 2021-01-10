Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion.

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 184.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

