Analysts Anticipate Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to announce sales of $458.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $443.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.70 million. Eaton Vance posted sales of $452.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton Vance.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton Vance (EV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.