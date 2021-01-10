Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextDecade.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.
Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $$2.16 during midday trading on Friday. 149,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,544. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.
