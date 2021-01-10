Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextDecade.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 337,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 706.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 492,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 133.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $$2.16 during midday trading on Friday. 149,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,544. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

