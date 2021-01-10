Analysts Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:SII traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.31. 127,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.30 million and a P/E ratio of 68.89. Sprott has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 69.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

