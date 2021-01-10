Analysts Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%.

VERO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.82. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at $154,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

