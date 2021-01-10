Analysts Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.99 Million

Brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to post $64.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.59 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $68.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $251.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.23 million to $252.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $268.43 million, with estimates ranging from $255.46 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after buying an additional 1,972,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,650,000 after purchasing an additional 471,645 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,440 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $632,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $833.18 million, a PE ratio of -50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

