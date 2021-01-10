Analysts Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. ADTRAN reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ADTRAN by 1,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ADTRAN by 22.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 93,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 283,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.