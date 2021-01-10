Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Albany International posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. 99,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01. Albany International has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

