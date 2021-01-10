Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,233 shares of company stock worth $4,862,780. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,092,000 after buying an additional 694,793 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 654,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 581,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.8% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 537,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. 628,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -214.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

