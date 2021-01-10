Analysts Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aspen Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,004.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $245.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.77.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

