Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. Cognex reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,422,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

