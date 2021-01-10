Analysts Expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.47. CoreLogic reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CoreLogic.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

CLGX stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CoreLogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CoreLogic by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CoreLogic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CoreLogic by 60.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

