Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce $63.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $243.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $244.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $268.01 million, with estimates ranging from $266.91 million to $268.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,980.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $827,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,005,000 after buying an additional 616,367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 514,968 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 451,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 271,333 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,558,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

