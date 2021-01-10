Analysts Expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will report ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. ERYTECH Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.75. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.