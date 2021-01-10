Analysts Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.73). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($4.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PROG shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Harry Stylli bought 152,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 4,128,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the third quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 378,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73. Progenity has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

