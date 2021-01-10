Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. 16,154,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,362,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

