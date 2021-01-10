Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. The Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

