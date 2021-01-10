Analyzing Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -12.38% -6.11% Pluralsight -36.22% -57.32% -13.17%

9.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Pluralsight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Pluralsight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 24.75 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -29.81 Pluralsight $316.91 million 9.79 -$112.66 million ($0.98) -21.72

Pluralsight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluralsight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and Pluralsight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pluralsight 1 14 3 0 2.11

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus target price of $24.26, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Pluralsight has a consensus target price of $21.23, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Pluralsight.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats Pluralsight on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sen Rong Limited.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

