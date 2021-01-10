Analyzing The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Shyft Group and Volkswagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.39 -$12.57 million $1.24 23.92 Volkswagen $282.95 billion 0.37 $15.55 billion $2.98 6.98

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. Volkswagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Shyft Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Volkswagen pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Shyft Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Volkswagen pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Shyft Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -1.43% 23.59% 10.15% Volkswagen 2.38% 4.31% 1.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Volkswagen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Shyft Group and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volkswagen 0 7 6 0 2.46

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. Given The Shyft Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Volkswagen on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

