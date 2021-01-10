Ankr Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $60.62 million and $14.11 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX, Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00038262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.23 or 0.04011455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00323911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Upbit, Coinsuper, KuCoin, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, Bitinka, Bithumb, Coinone, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, ABCC, Huobi Korea, Bgogo, Bittrex, IDEX, BitMax and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

