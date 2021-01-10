ankrETH (aEth) Price Hits $1,099.41 on Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 56% higher against the US dollar. One ankrETH token can currently be bought for $1,099.41 or 0.02768297 BTC on major exchanges. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $32.25 million and approximately $466,352.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.06 or 0.04290797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00306677 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

AETH is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars.

