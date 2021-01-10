Anoncoin Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 71.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $30,149.40 and $184.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 67.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

