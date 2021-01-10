Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Hits $2.64 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $947,818.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.63 or 0.00600448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,717,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.