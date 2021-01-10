Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) versus RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Critical Analysis

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -63.88% N/A -37.30% RenovaCare N/A -55.39% -53.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apollo Endosurgery and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 1 0 3.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.24%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and RenovaCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $50.71 million 1.87 -$27.43 million ($1.53) -2.40 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, and delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands; and Orbera Coach, a digital and remotely delivered aftercare program. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

