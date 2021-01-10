AppCoins (APPC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $677,848.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $677,848.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00311277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.63 or 0.03676258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014639 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

