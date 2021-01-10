AppCoins Price Tops $0.0322 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. AppCoins has a market cap of $7.93 million and $2.26 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.56 or 0.04287368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00304993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

APPC is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

