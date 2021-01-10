Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 307,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,098,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 182.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $12.76 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

