APR Coin (APR) Price Reaches $0.0023

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $30,574.16 and $26.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 250.7% higher against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00104931 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00302218 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000166 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,407,250 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.