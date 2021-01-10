APY.Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $610,612.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 1% against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $5.18 million and $610,612.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00111883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00065085 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00249950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00061617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.77 or 0.85463181 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,749,184 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

