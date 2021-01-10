Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $3.58 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00009036 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $141.98 million and $41.77 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.38 or 0.04356901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00308943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

