Aragon Hits Market Cap of $131.41 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Aragon has a total market cap of $131.41 million and $43.99 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00009539 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

