ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of ArcBest worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 226.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 89,976 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $1,290,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Truist lifted their target price on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.