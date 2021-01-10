Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Hits $9.09 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Arcblock has a market cap of $9.09 million and $7.91 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00332498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.19 or 0.04021407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

