Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.47.

ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. FMR LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 1,860,093 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,227,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 141,875 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.