Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $80.86 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $80.86 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00175910 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

