Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.29 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $80.79 million and $4.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016154 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

