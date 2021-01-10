Arion Trading 18% Lower This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $62,671.39 and $21.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00646396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00229808 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.35 or 0.88986951 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,420,930 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

