Arionum (ARO) One Day Volume Hits $37.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $67,501.83 and $37.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,644.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.18 or 0.03264462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00441262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $587.71 or 0.01482437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00395386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00021806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00200445 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 225.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

