Arionum Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 77.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Arionum has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $115,370.51 and approximately $56.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,053.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.71 or 0.03235030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00443445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.80 or 0.01559357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.58 or 0.00646568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00476859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00242627 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.