Ark Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.25 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $52.25 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,589,828 coins and its circulating supply is 126,368,931 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars.

