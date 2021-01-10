Ark (ARK) Price Up 12% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $52.49 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,600,624 coins and its circulating supply is 126,379,727 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

