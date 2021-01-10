Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.75 ($7.94).

Several analysts have issued reports on AT1 shares. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

AT1 opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.11. Aroundtown SA has a 1 year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

