Arqma (ARQ) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Arqma has a market cap of $47,163.49 and $125.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,639.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.54 or 0.03359612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00448881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.25 or 0.01581464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00439648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00239397 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,895,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,851,186 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

